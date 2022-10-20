ELIZABETHTOWN — The (5-2) East Bladen Eagles travel away to the (0-8) Red Springs Red Devils Friday night. The Eagles are riding the confidence of two straight wins and are starting to build some confidence but their opponents have struggled to find a win. Coach Priest and the Eagles still have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot so these last two games will be crucial.

The Red Devils suffered a defeat at the hands of West Bladen last week to go bottom of the SAC 7. Senior running back Mishon Wilson led his team in rushing last game despite the loss. The Eagles like to impose their will on their opponents with their power run game and senior running back Masion Brooks isn’t scared to carry the load for his team. Brooks does not only possess the ability to run over defenders but he’s capable of breaking free for huge gains.

The Red Devils have the ability to score points despite what their record suggests but their main issue this season is keeping their opponents from scoring. Red Springs has been out-scored by their opponents 326 to 111 this season so Friday night’s matchup won’t be any easier.

East Bladen made last week’s game against Fairmont a closer contest than expected with turnovers and mental lapses that allowed their opponent to stick around. The Eagles will surely be looking to cut down on any mistakes that will give their opposition hope.

East Bladen came out on top in last year’s game against Red Springs 42-26, but the two teams have battled each other over the last few seasons.