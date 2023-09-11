LAKE WACCAMAW-The West Bladen Knights defeat the East Columbus Gators for a 47-14 victory on Friday in a non-conference match-up. The Knights got on the board early in the first quarter with a 16 yard connection between Hunter Hester and Noah Hall with 7:24 on the clock. The host failed to find a response and their opponents capitalized by extending their lead on a Messyah Whitted two yard run.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gators after a blocked punt was recovered for a touchdown by West Bladen’s Jahmar Richardson. East Columbus was able to score before the half on a Ashton Harrelson touchdown run to make the game 20-6. The Knights opened the second half with the same intensity they started the game off with and scored on a 29 yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Hezikiah Adams.

The Knights defense held firm and forced possession of the ball to switch hands once more. Hester would go on to throw his third touchdown pass of the night to Adams and the Knights would take a comfortable 34-6 lead with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter. The Gators would put the ball in the hands of Harrelson at the goal line once more to score their final touchdown of the night.

West Bladen continued to keep their foot on the gas through the final quarter of regulation and Adams was able to get reps in at the quarterback position. Adams would connect on a 8 yard pass to wideout Travis Baxley to push the score to 41-14. The Knights would punch the ball in from a yard out to seal the victory with less than a minute remaining.

Hester finished the night with 171 yards through the air on 10-for-14 passing and he was responsible for three touchdowns. Adams snagged an interception as a defensive-back while also having 171 total yards of offense through the air, ground, and receiving. Whitted finished the game with two touchdowns to his name and senior Malijah McKoy also snagged an interception.

West Bladen now move to 2-2 on the season and they will have a bye this week with their next game against Havelock on September 22nd.