BLADENBORO — The Havelock Rams defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 66-20 victory on Thursday evening in a non-conference match-up. The week six match-up between the two teams was bumped up a day to avoid incoming rain in the forecast for this Friday. Havelock jumped ahead early and they kept their foot on the gas til the final whistle to secure their fourth win of the season. Junior running-back Jalen Morgan led the way for the Rams with three rushing touchdowns.

The Rams opened the scoring in the first quarter with a seven yard touchdown run from junior running-back Lebron Sharpe. West Bladen gave up safety a few moments later after a bad snap trickled out of the endzone making the score 8-0 with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter. Morgan would go-on to punch in his first touchdown of the evening on a seven yard run and then the visitors were able to convert their 2-point try to take a 16-0 lead.

West Bladen failed to respond as their opponents extended their lead to 35-0 by the end of the first quarter. Sharpe continued the unanswered run at the beginning of the next quarter with his second touchdown of the evening. The Knights finally got on the board with a Hezekiah Adams 85 yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff. Havelock would eventually respond with a big run of their own as Morgan broke free for a 50 yard rushing touchdown.

The Rams would go into the half with a 54-6 lead and the Knights were left with a huge mountain to climb. West Bladen would start the third quarter positively with Adams finishing off a drive on a six yard touchdown run. The Rams were held scoreless in the third quarter and Adams would go-on to throw a 10 yard touchdown pass to Elijah McCollum to make the score 54-20.

Havelock may have slowed down in the third quarter but got back to adding to their total with an eight yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Donavan Darden. Senior tight-end Blake Hyman went on to score his second rushing touchdown of the game as the Rams solidified their victory with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Adams led the Knights with 212 yards of total offense despite his team taking the loss at home. Havelock finished the game with 471 yards on the ground as a team and junior quarterback Jonathan Williams accounted for 146 of those yards. West Bladen now move to an overall record of 2-3 on the season and they’ll host the Clinton Darkhorses’ next week to open up their SAC 6 Conference campaign.