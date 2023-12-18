GREENSBORO — East Bladen senior offensive-lineman Rodney Lacewell participated in the NCCA East-West All-Star Game last Saturday and he played his role in the Eastern All-Stars 35-7 victory over West. This was the first time the 76th-annual game has been played in December and the East All-Stars balled out in front of a decent sized crowd.

Wilmington-Laney running-back Tyjhere Crudup and Triton’s Javon Cowan scored two touchdowns apiece in the victory. Conley wideout Isaiah Crumpler snagged a 28-yard reception for the East All-Stars other touchdown in the afternoon. Cowan added Offensive Player of the Game to his trophy cabinet as he racked up 155 yards on 10 carries. Cape Fear’s Landon Sargent took Defensive Player of the Game after 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a punt blocked.

SPARTANBURG, SC-The 87th annual Shrine Bowl took place this Saturday and Team South Carolina defeated Team North Carolina for a 24-0 victory. East Bladen football star Masion Brooks participated in this weekend’s game as a defensive-lineman. This is the second consecutive Shrine Bowl win for Team SC and they asserted their dominance from minute one with a strong defensive showing. Team NC were held to 49 yards of total offense and were held to just three first downs for the game.

Rock Hill quarterback Matthew Wilson took home the Offensive MVP for Team SC with a 163 yards through the air on 8-of-14 passing and threw for two touchdowns. Hill is rated as a three-star QB-prospects in SC and he has a verbal commitment to play for App State next season. South Pointe cornerback Zantwan Nelson was named Team SC Defensive MVP for a four tackle performance.

Team NC Offensive MVP was Hough’s punter Nolan Hauser who averaged 42.7 yards per net punt. Reagan cornerback Landan Callahan was named the Defensive MVP for Team NC with nine tackles and an interception.