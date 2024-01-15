BLADEN COUNTY — West Bladen junior athlete Hezekiah Adams and East Bladen senior running-back Masion Brooks were selected to the 2023 HighSchoolOT All-State Football Team for stellar individual seasons.

Adams was picked for the Second Team All-State Special Teams and Brooks made Third Team All-State for two-way players.

West Bladen could rely on Adams for a big play when they needed it and he would make opposing teams think twice before kicking the ball in his direction.

Adams scored on two punt returns and took two kickoff returns to the house this season to earn him the Special Teams honor. Adams displayed his athleticism during an 83-yard kickoff return against Clinton when he broke a couple tackles, then juked another four guys before he wheeled around the edge for some daylight. He was utilized in several positions around the field as a receiver, a quarterback, and a defensive-back as one of the Knights star players.

Adams caught 19 passes for 421 yards, threw for 244 yards, rushed for 124 yards on the ground and he accounted for 10 touchdowns this season. Adams knew how to find the back of the endzone no matter who was standing in front of him by putting up solid numbers against top teams such as Havelock, Clinton and West Columbus. After a great junior season, he’ll surely be a key player for the Knights next fall. East Bladen could rely on Brooks with the ball in his hand and he ended his final year in an Eagle uniform as their all-time touchdown leader.

He scored over 40 touchdowns in 14 games and he rushed for 2,106 yards to help the Eagles get to the NCHSAA 1A Eastern Semifinals. Brooks’ speed and physicality made him a solid linebacker as well to earn him the Third Team All-State honors. His highlight tape this season is long from a seven touchdown night against Pender, to a four touchdown performance against Rosewood in the playoffs, and a 2023 Shrine Bowl appearance as an edge rusher.

Brooks showed out this season and he etched his name in the East Bladen record books as one of the best to do it. Brooks is still undecided where he’ll continue his football career at the next level but he’ll be a steal for any program that he chooses to take his talent. Both players represented Bladen County and their respective schools well this season to earn statewide recognition.