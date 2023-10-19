EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Whiteville Wolfpack for a 3-1 victory Wednesday evening in a Waccamaw Conference match-up. East Bladen senior midfielder Jamie Delgado netted a brace and junior Chace Butler scored a goal in the win. Delgado and Butler also combined for an assist apiece to help them edge out their opponents at home.

Senior Lee Barnes and junior Fernando Rebollar split time in goal for 40 minutes each between the posts. Barnes was faced with seven shots from the opposing team and saved four, while allowing one in the second half. Rebollar saved three of five shots against him to keep a clean sheet in the first half of the game.

The Eagles have now moved to an overall record of 12-6 and have settled into second place in the conference standings with a 9-2 record. The team will travel away to the third place Heide Trask Titans for its final game of the regular season on Wednesday.

East Bladen had four seniors playing the final home game on Wednesday – Jamie Delgado, Zac Metz, Lee Barnes and Connor Paddrick.

WEST BLADEN

ST. PAULS— The St. Pauls’ Bulldogs defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 6-0 victory on Wednesday in a SAC 6 Conference match-up. The Bulldogs scored three goals in each half to secure a pivotal win in conference to leapfrog Midway for second place in the standings. West Bladen senior defender Daniel Gustafson led the team with six steals in their loss.

West Bladen now move to an overall record of 4-16 and are now 0-7 in conference play so far this season. They will play their final game of the regular season against Red Springs at home next Wednesday.