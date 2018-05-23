Multi-agency effort nets 9 arrests

TAR HEEL — A three-month undercover operation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit resulted in nine arrests of suspected rug dealer in the Tar Heel area on Tuesday.

The operation was a joint investigation along with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Homeland Security, and North Carolina Probation and Parole.

According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, the multi-agency effort included numerous controlled purchases of illegal drugs.

“Working with these other agencies helps everyone because we can share intelligence and manpower,” McVicker said. “This use of resources is what is often referred to as a force multiplier. When agencies bond together we are able to make a difference.”

Those arrested this week were:

— Anthony Baker, 39, of Pembroke was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. Baker was booked in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

— Timothy Brock, 20, of Lumberton was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. Brock was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

— Pedro Sanchez (aka Gregorio Hernandez Severiano), 47, of Lumberton was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. Sanchez was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

— Willie West, 35, of Fayetteville was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. West was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

— Eddie Wright, 25, of Fayetteville was charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin, sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, manufacturing Schedule II, sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. Wright was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.

— Christopher Mason, 27, of Fayetteville was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. Mason was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.

— William Carter, 22, of Fayetteville was charged with sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and manufacturing marijuana. Carter was arrested and booked in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $102,500.00 bond.

— James Johnson, 32, of Clarkton was charged with sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, and manufacturing cocaine. Johnson was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

— Kristofer Kolar, 25, of Lumberton was charged with sell/deliver schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, and manufacturing Schedule II. Kolar was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $15,00.00 bond.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Roundup culminates a3-month investigation