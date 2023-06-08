ELIZABETHTOWN— Friends and family gathered last Friday to celebrate the graduates from Bladen Early College High School.

Their ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance—beginning with the ceremonial processional and thoughtful invocation led by graduating senior, Trinity Bedsole. The evening included several speakers—Salutatorian Jessica Garcia-Bastida, Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson, Mr. Christopher Carroll, who previously taught at Bladen Early College High School, and Valedictorian Daniel Arellano. Early College Principal Mrs. Haley Cheshire presented the diplomas and led the class in the “turning of the tassels”.

Congratulations to the graduating class from Bladen Early College:

Noe Albarran

Daniel Arellano

Haleigh Atkinson

Jamae Atkinson

Bradan Austin

Trinity Bedsole

Raegan Blackmon

Keana Dowless

Christopher Drew

Joah Feight

Noah Feight

Jessica Garcia-Bastida

Stacey Gomez

Abbygail Gonzalez

Elijah Goree

Ricardo Gutierrez

Arnterio Hooper

Brandon Hunt

Kylen Kraus

Ayana Lacewell

Romalda Ordaz

Luz Ramos

Landyn Richards

Zikazha Riggins

Adriana Spencer

Jacob Stewart

Stephanie Vasquez-Murillo

Tra’Nasia Washington