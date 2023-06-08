ELIZABETHTOWN— Friends and family gathered last Friday to celebrate the graduates from Bladen Early College High School.
Their ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance—beginning with the ceremonial processional and thoughtful invocation led by graduating senior, Trinity Bedsole. The evening included several speakers—Salutatorian Jessica Garcia-Bastida, Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson, Mr. Christopher Carroll, who previously taught at Bladen Early College High School, and Valedictorian Daniel Arellano. Early College Principal Mrs. Haley Cheshire presented the diplomas and led the class in the “turning of the tassels”.
Congratulations to the graduating class from Bladen Early College:
Noe Albarran
Daniel Arellano
Haleigh Atkinson
Jamae Atkinson
Bradan Austin
Trinity Bedsole
Raegan Blackmon
Keana Dowless
Christopher Drew
Joah Feight
Noah Feight
Jessica Garcia-Bastida
Stacey Gomez
Abbygail Gonzalez
Elijah Goree
Ricardo Gutierrez
Arnterio Hooper
Brandon Hunt
Kylen Kraus
Ayana Lacewell
Romalda Ordaz
Luz Ramos
Landyn Richards
Zikazha Riggins
Adriana Spencer
Jacob Stewart
Stephanie Vasquez-Murillo
Tra’Nasia Washington