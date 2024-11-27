ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, December 1, will celebrate the small-town community, resonating with the theme of “Christmas in Elizabethtown.”

Starting at 4 pm, the Annual Parade sponsored by Sharonview Federal Credit Union, will make its way down West Broad Street to the Downtown, ending in the Fresh Foods Parking Lot on South Poplar St. (Hwy 701). The parade will also be live streamed on Star Communications Channel 16 from the grandstand in front of Leinwands.

Kicking off the parade is the East Bladen JROTC; followed by the 2024 Parade Grand Marshall, Town Clerk Juanita Hester, who has served the Council and citizens for 35 years. The parade concludes with Santa Claus arriving on the Elizabethtown Fire Department’s 1929 Fire Truck.

In between, the celebration of “Christmas in Elizabethtown” will include both the East and West Bladen Marching Bands, the Paul R Brown Leadership Academy Cadets, elected officials, church groups, non-profit associations, beauty queens, and many local businesses.

Several floats will be competing for the title of “Best of Show” float, including the 2023 winner, Artworks by Donna (Melvin).

Six different units of the Shriner brigades will entertain the young and old at heart; thanks to the support of local businesses like Bladen Builders Supply, Campbell Oil & Minuteman Food Mart, DeVane Builders, Giorgio’s Restaurant, San Jose Mexican Restaurant and United Bank.

Immediately following the parade will be the Christmas Tree Lighting on the Courthouse Square, sponsored by Liberty Care and Hospice. The ceremony will feature a performance from the Gifted East Coast Singers, a new group that performs at local churches and nursing homes. After Santa Claus officially lights the Christmas Tree, there will be a caroling by candlelight.

Anyone wishing to register for the parade should drop off the parade entry at the Elizabethtown Town Hall by Tuesday at 5pm or contact Terri Dennison at 910-862-2066, ext 2009. Entries can be placed in the drop box next to the drive-thru window.