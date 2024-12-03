The grand finale in Elizabethtown’s Christmas parade Sunday was Santa Claus arriving on the Elizabethtown Fire Department’s 1929 Fire Truck followed by the blessing and lighting of the E-Town Christmas Tree.

Elizabethtown’s 2024 Parade Grand Marshall, Town Clerk Juanita Hester, who has served the Council and citizens for 35 years, rode in a car chauffeured by Shannon and Amy Hudson.

The Peanut Festival royalty were on hand for the town of Dublin’s Christmas Tree Lighting - seen here posing with Santa and the Grinch on the last night of November, 2024.

Dublin Mayor Horace Wyatt, local Elves and Santa and even the Grinch made appearances in Dublin, North Carolina as the town gathered to light the town’s Christmas tree. The town, which hosts a huge Peanut Festival parade in September opts not to hold a parade at this time of year due to the obstacles of closing highway 87 at night.

The Christmas tree at the Grand Regal Resort at White Lake, North Carolina, was officially lit Friday night after a night of festivities that included dancers, singing and merriment and Santa visits.

BLADEN COUNTY – To say it’s already been the start to a busy holiday weekend in Bladen County would be an understatement and next week Bladenboro and other areas will jump into the mix.

It truly is beginning to look like Christmas in Mother Nature’s Playground as the towns and businesses of Bladen County have fired the starting pistol for celebrations and the final miracle mile of the shopping season.

The celebration began the day after Thanksgiving with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Goldston’s Beach at the Grand Regal. Organizers Jake Wombel and Elizabeth Cashwell had the White Lake festivities running like a well-oiled machine.

The festivities included dance troupes from To The Point Academy of Dance from Turkey, North Carolina, and Angela’s Musical Troupe from Clinton, North Carolina, that kept the adrenaline going on the last very chilly night of November.

The White Lake Trolley was set up at the Santa Station where kids could board the trolley, sit on Santa’s lap and whisper all the toys they were desiring for him to bring to their homes on Christmas morning.

“We are excited to see such an incredible turnout,” Womble said. “This is our second year and we are surprised to see the crowds.”

There were hundreds of people that lined Goldston’s Pier at the Grand Regal on a night that culminated by the lighting of the White Lake Christmas tree.

Friday also marked the first night of the Festival of Lights at Lu Mil Vineyard in Dublin, North Carolina. This year, the organizers featured a blowup space shuttle as a tribute to Bladen County Native, Curtis L. Brown Jr, a former NASA astronaut and retired United States Air Force Colonel.

Dec. 1 continued with shopping in the Bladen towns and a carry-over from Black Friday sales were continuing. Holiday festivities at Lu Mil and also the Dublin, North Carolina, downtown tree lighting ceremony started to heat up at dusk as the chill from a frosty weekend continued. The town set out a booth where people could bring food to help out the local food pantry and offered hot chocolate for that jolt of warmth while waiting for Santa and the tree lighting to take place.

Santa arrived in a Dublin Fire Department fire engine to the cheers and shouts of many kids waiting to sit on the big guy’s lap to share what their Christmas gifts should be. After a welcome from Dublin Mayor Horace Wyatt and a blessing prayer from Dublin First Baptist Church, Pastor Jason Lee, the tree was lighted and Santa’s chair was placed by the tree as many from the town came to support the event.

SHOP LOCAL was the theme for the weekend’s kickoff holiday shopping with special sales and promotions. Also a fun part of the festivities this year was the Elizabethtown -White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce holding an Elf Scavenger Hunt throughout Elizabethtown, Clarkton, Bladenboro and Dublin. Those who participated could pick up a scavenger hunt card at any participating merchant and search for the EWL Elf inside the stores.

Christmas at the Farmers Market, sponsored by Cape Fear Valley Bladen Healthcare, started its four Saturday run on the Saturday with planned events taking place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

As Sunday came to Bladen County, Elizabethtown was up to bat with breakfast starting out at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery and Santa visits from 10-2 p.m. The afternoon brought thousands of people lining the E-Town streets and participating in the annual Christmas parade which was followed by the Elizabethtown tree lighting ceremony held at the Bladen County Courthouse.

Some of the features of the parade included

The celebration of celebrate the small-town community, resonating with the theme of “Christmas in Elizabethtown.”

The parade began promptly at 4 p.m., the Annual Parade sponsored by Sharonview Federal Credit Union, made its way down West Broad Street to the Downtown, ending in the Fresh Foods Parking Lot on South Poplar Street. The parade was also live streamed by Star Communications Channel 16 from the grandstand in front of Leinwands.

Kicking off the parade was the East Bladen JROTC; followed by the 2024 Parade Grand Marshall, Town Clerk Juanita Hester, who has served the Council and citizens for 35 years. The parade concluded with Santa Claus arriving on the Elizabethtown Fire Department’s 1929 Fire Truck.

In between, the celebration of “Christmas in Elizabethtown” will include both the East and West Bladen Marching Bands, the Paul R Brown Leadership Academy Cadets, elected officials, church groups, nonprofit associations, beauty queens and many local businesses.

Several floats were competing for the title of “Best of Show” float, including the 2023 winner, Artworks by Donna (Melvin). This year’s winner included a float, cheerleaders and mascots escorted by Aleigh Bridgers King from Emereau Bladen Academy which is a tuition-free public charter school that opened in Bladen County in 2017.

Six different units of the Shriner brigades entertained the crowd with clowns, small go-karts and even a “Sudan Pirate” pirate ship – thanks to the support of local businesses like Bladen Builders Supply, Campbell Oil & Minuteman Food Mart, DeVane Builders, Giorgio’s Restaurant, San Jose Mexican Restaurant and United Bank.

Immediately following the parade will be the Christmas tree Lighting on the Courthouse Square, sponsored by Liberty Care and Hospice was held with a special candle lighting and the singing of Silent Night.

More pictures from the weekend can be seen on Page 11 in this week’s issue of the Bladen Journal as well as a ton of pictures posted to the Bladen Journal Facebook page.