Three Democrats and two Republicans have been chosen by Gov. Roy Cooper for the state Board of Elections.

Stella Anderson of Boone, David C. Black of Concord and Jeff Carmon III of Durham join Bob Cordle of Charlotte and Ken Raymond of Winston-Salem representing the respective parties.

The process hit snags for both parties, which original nominees tied to “electioneering” activities within the past four years. The Republicans submitted two new nominees last week, and Democrats had to do so this week.

The board’s first order of business, presumably, will be to settle the state’s only remaining uncertified election.

The race for the U.S. House’s 9th District seat previously held by Rep. Robert Pittenger, a Republican, has drawn national attention. The spot has been vacant since Congress reconvened the first week of January.

Also uncertified are two races in Bladen County. The District 3 commissioner seat, held by Russell Priest, and a district supervisor seat on the Soil and Water Conservation Board are also in the balance.

Priest, the incumbent, received more votes than Wayne Edge and has continued to serve on the commission; Edge has since penned a letter conceding, or pulling out of, the race. Earl Storms had the most votes in the Soil and Water race.

The Rev. Mark Harris had 905 votes more than Dan McCready after Election Day in the District 9 race. Harris, a Republican, has admitted hiring McCrae Dowless, a two-time convicted felon from Bladenboro called a “person of interest” in the investigation by the Board of Elections.

In a separate matter, state judges ruled the board’s makeup unconstitutional in October. As a matter of timing, the justices allowed it to stay in place through the election, then gave two extensions as the allegations of ballot fraud arose in November.

The board was ultimately dissolved Dec. 28, but Kim Westbrook Strach’s staff has continued to investigate. Included was an interview with Harris; Dowless has declined to be interviewed.

Several subpoenas have been issued, but no charges of wrongdoing have been filed.

Anderson was the board chairwoman of the Watauga County Board of Elections from 2005-2013 and is a professor at Appalachian State University.

David currently serves as the president of H&B Tool & Die Supply. He has also served as chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Elections.

Carmon is an attorney at the CW Law Group and practices in the areas of personal injury and criminal law.

Cordle previously served on the State Board of Elections until 2013 and practiced law in Charlotte from 1968 to 2018, before retiring from Mayer Brown LLP.

Raymond is a freelance writer and works at the Piedmont Triad Airport. Raymond also served as the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal