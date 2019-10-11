Smithfield Foods donation assists Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department

ROSEBORO — Smithfield Foods, which has the world’s large pork facility in Tar Heel, recently made a donation to help the Rose Hill Fire Department in Sampson County.
The Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department unveiled a new 100-foot ladder truck, courtesy of a $150,000 contribution from Smithfield Foods.
Contributed photo
