ELIZABETHTOWN — Eight days shy of his 80th birthday, Elizabethtown councilman Richard “Dicky” Glenn died Friday at his home.

Glenn, often known to speak up to urge cost cutting and control spending, used his background as a financial adviser to scrutinize the budget and reign in spending.

“He is going to be terribly missed,” said Mayor Sylvia Campbell. “With his background as a financial adviser, he was old school.

“We all appreciated him very much for that. We all leaned heavily on him.”

“Glenn had a very good financial mind,” said Paula Greene, a council member.

Greene said that even though she was a newer member of the board, she said that he always looked at the financial implications of decisions that were made.

“When it came down to time to vote, he would do his best and listen to you, and you listened to him,” she said.

Greene said that Glenn was willing to hear both sides, and even if it was a time of agree to disagree, the decision would be made, and then he would be on to the next thing.

“He was quick to look for alternatives,” she said.

Ricky Leinwand said that he felt Glenn was more to him than just a councilman, and considered him a good friend.

“He was passionate and he stuck with it,” he said. “We butted heads a few times, especially when I first started on the board. But he had the best interests of the town at heart.

“His father was my doctor growing up. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School and had just had his 60th reunion.”

Leinwand said that this last election he and Howell Clark, who was also up for reelection, worked closely with Glenn on the campaign.

“We decided it was better to work together since we had opponents, so we could keep Elizabethtown great.”

Glenn will be missed, both as the the neighborhood financial watchdog, as the longtime friend, and veteran board member. He served the board 16 years and won reelection in the fall. He first won a seat to serve from 1999-2003. He returned to the board in 2007.

He leaves behind a wife, Tomye, children, grandchildren, and many close friends. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Monday, followed by a funeral at 3 p.m., each at Wesley ‘s Chapel Methodist Church.

News of his death on Friday spread through the town. Many saw a fire, rescue and police escort of the body to the funeral home through town.

“He was a trusted and respected member of our board,” said Town Manager Eddie Madden. “He will be sorely missed by the town council, and the town staff.

Madden said Glenn gave him great counsel, and he was sure to listen and heed the advice.

“He was a very bright, intelligent and astute gentleman,” Madden said. “For those reasons, I appreciated him very much.”

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal