Son to ‘fill father’s shoes’ on town board

ELIZABETHTOWN —Rich Glenn, son of the late Dicky Glenn, has been appointed to fill his father’s position on the Town Council.

The elder Glenn had won reelection in November and was beginning his fifth term. He died Dec. 20.

Rich Glenn was nominated by Ricky Leinwand and unanimously approved by the board to fill the position.

“We all discussed it and came up with a list of 15 names that were very, very good,” Leinwand said. “Some of them wanted to serve, and most of them didn’t want to serve.

“We came down to about three candidates. And not because it’s Dicky’s son, necessarily, but he is a sharp young man that has been in banking and knows finances. We are real pleased with the selection.”

Per state law, Glenn will serve until the next election. At that time, the seat will be before the voters to decide who finishes the remaining two years of the four-year term.

“We are excited to have Rich join our team,” Leinwand said.

Town Mayor Sylvia Campbell also shared the sentiment.

“I know that Rich is going to be an asset to the town and I know that his dad is pleased with this decision,” she said. “This would have been Dicky’s choice, if you can choose somebody to fill your shoes. Dicky had already told me a long time ago he would like to have Rich do that.

“I am happy for that, and Rich has got the same financial background, and that will be a good thing for the town as well. We look forward to working with him, and it’s going to be a good fit.”

The oath of office will be scheduled for the town’s next meeting on Feb. 3.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

