Commission backs blueberry farmers’ request for help

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners have unanimously approved sending letters to congressional and legislative representatives for Bladen County blueberry farmers.

Bill Augustine and Ralph Carter appeared before the panel on Monday evening making the request. Leslie Johnson, whose Johnson Law Firm represents the county, removed himself from any ties of legal representation of the board for the purpose of taking a few minutes to speak on behalf of his friends.

The blueberry farmers requested a letter from the commission in an effort to recover lost money through disaster relief. At issue is how the farmers attempted to harvest their badly damaged crops, what was reported, and what has been paid out and then asked for in return.

The 2019 Disaster Relief Act enabled the farmers across the country to get assistance from hurricanes Michael, Florence and Dorian that hit in 2018 and 2019, plus other disasters such as floods, snowstorms, tornadoes and wildfires.

The Bladen farmers said they had lost 80 percent of their crop in 2017 due to a freeze, when temperatures one winter night reached 14 degrees. Florence came ashore near Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 14, 2018. Michael followed in October, and Dorian struck this past September.

At harvest time, when wind and rain had left no blueberries, farmers accordingly did not send equipment through badly damaged rows of would-have-been crops. Augustine and Carter indicated that with some crops buffered by trees, about 20 percent of the blueberries were salvaged.

Augustine and Carter, through Johnson’s voice, said they and other farmers were initially approved and sent checks, but have now been told to return a portion of the money. In some cases, 100 percent of the money was requested back for failure to try and harvest the crops.

Wayne Lamb, an Ingold farmer who came to the meeting with Scott Barnes of Ingold, said the Sampson County Extension Office called him about the return of the money. In his case, 100 percent was requested back, and if not paid within 30 days, interest would be applied.

“It didn’t make any sense, to be approved and then for them to ask for it back and say it had changed,” he said.

Augustine said the farmers have called the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A representative there suggested petitioning the local commissioners to act on their behalf, asking the government for appropriate relief.

Lamb said they learned of the plans of Augustine and Carter to go the Bladen board and went along for support. They plan to be part of the petition to Sampson commissioners.

“We need every farmer in this county,” Chairman Ray Britt said at the conclusion of the presentation.

He added that he had seen how storms damage crops with his neighbors, most recently to corn.

Commissioner Michael Cogdell questioned who made the determination. Augustine said auditors had come out and “agreed with us that harvest couldn’t take place because no berries were on half the farm. Crop insurance paid us 10 or 20 cents on the dollar for what we lost.”

Then the USDA’s Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program-Plus, often known by its acronym WHIP+, came along.

“This grant that came up, because of the hurricanes, we are thankful for our president,” Augustine said of President Donald Trump. “This was like a $5 billion grant within eight to 10 months ago. It helped milk producers out west, soybean farmers, corn farmers, the hay, and all the rest of them.”

With some money still available, blueberry farmers on the East Coast also were able to apply.

“It sounds like they are not accepting your professional reason for not running your equipment through,” Commissioner Arthur Bullock said.

“You’re correct,” Augustine responded.

Commissioners said they would send letters to all state and federal representatives. Bladen County is represented by Rep. William Brisson and Sen. Bill Rabon in the North Carolina General Assembly, Reps. David Rouzer and Dan Bishop in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr in the U.S. Senate.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

