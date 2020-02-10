Lawmen warn of scam

ELIZABETHTOWN — Lawmen are warning Bladen County residents about a Social Security scam.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says it operates with someone calling trying to get a Social Security number, and it even includes caller ID showing a true Social Security Administration phone number.

Tips for prevention include knowing the SSA will never threaten benefits or request wiring money, sending cash or putting money on gift cards. Lawmen say never give a Social Security number or any part of it to anyone calling; the same also goes for a number associated with a bank account or credit card.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sheriff.jpg