Golf tournament in Whiteville to benefit Bladen, Columbus Boy Scouts

WHITEVILLE — The Cape Fear Council for the Boy Scouts of America are holding a golf tournament.

The 2020 Boy Scout Southern Classic Golf Tournament is presented by Columbus Regional Healthcare at Land O Lakes Golf Course on Nov. 20.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.. The entry fee is $200 for a foursome, or a single entry is $50. Hole sponsorship is $100.

The fee includes golfing, cart and lunch. Proceeds from the event will provide Scouts programs throughout Bladen and Columbus counties.

Land O Lakes Golf is at 2950 Bill Hooks Road, Whiteville. For more information on registration go to capefearcouncilbsa.org/southernclassic or call 910-445-0782.