Food distribution by Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development draws more than 100

ELIZABETHTOWN — Families in need of food were helped Monday by the Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development.

The center, a nonprofit in southeastern North Carolina based in Burgaw and Wallace, provided the distribution in Bladen County at Elizabethtown Primary Schools on Mercer Mill Road.

The giveaway included food boxes with a ham or turkey, and a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Personal protective items were also distributed. More than 100 boxes were distributed amid long lines of cars awaiting.

“Mt. Calvary is committed to the citizens of southeastern North Carolina and our outreach and support for our community has only increased during the challenges facing everyone during the pandemic,” said Lisa Robinson, the center’s executive director, in a release. “There is a strong need for assistance in Bladen County and center staff worked with area stores and suppliers to find the best products available. Their support in this project has been overwhelming along with many other volunteers and the citizens of our community.”

The center plans to continue providing health outreach and support initiatives.

