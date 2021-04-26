Law forcing election cycle delay not a given

ELIZABETHTOWN — Municipal elections have a chance to go forward in 2021 as set up rather than being delayed as the state Board of Elections director wants.

Speaking at different times on Thursday, the top Republican lawmakers for the state Senate and House of Representatives addressed the election issues coming forward tied to the census. Because of a delay in census data related to the coronavirus, Karen Brinson Bell is pushing for a delay in this year’s municipal elections across the state and for the 2022 mid-term primaries that are slated for March 8.

“We should have time and ability to get things resolved so that the (March) election can go forward as planned,” Senate leader Phil Berger said.

He also said there’s lack of agreement on Bell’s request to postpone municipal elections. Thus, a law to address this year’s municipal elections is not likely.

“There’s not been a consensus about what the right approach is because different areas want different things,” Moore said. “That’s really one that we’re still wrestling with right now.”

The state has 551 voting districts, and 62 of them need census data in order to conduct municipal elections this year. Bladen County is not among the 62, and could go forward with this election regardless of when new maps are drawn. All 551 districts need the maps for next year’s mid-term primaries.

Bell’s postponement plan would have the municipal elections conducted with the mid-term primaries. She’s asked for a May 3 primary and July 12 runoff ahead of the Nov. 8 general election — meaning Bladen municipalities not affected by the census delay could potentially not have winners until nine months later.

Berger said the affected communities have the ability to hold elections using the current districts, or individual towns or cities can ask the legislature to pass local bills to address their specific elections.

Berger said things can happen beyond the state’s control that would require adjusting the 2022 schedule. Among them are a longer delay in getting census data, and litigation tied to drawing the maps.

Bladen County has about 5,500 registered voters within the seven municipalities.

According to the roster of elected positions, as provided by the Bladen County Board of Elections, the seats on the ballot this year are:

• Elizabethtown: For the Town Council, seats occupied by Herman Lewis, Paula Greene, Rufus Lloyd and Rich Glenn.

• Bladenboro: For mayor, seat occupied by Rufus Duckworth; for commissioner, seats occupied by Lisa Levy, Jeff Atkinson and Greg Sykes.

• Clarkton: For commissioner, seats occupied by Jerome Myers and Stephen Hester.

• Dublin: For mayor, seat occupied by Darryl Dowless; for commissioner, seat occupied by Jeff Smith.

• East Arcadia: For commissioner, seats occupied by Lillian Graham and Pamela Graham.

• Tar Heel: For mayor, seat occupied by Sam Allen; for commissioner, seats occupied by Michael Underwood, Angie Hall and Derek Druzak.

• White Lake: For commissioner, seats occupied by Mike Suggs, Tim Blount and Paul Evans.

Filing in Bladen County remains scheduled to open on July 2 at noon and run through noon on July 16.

In this election cycle, voters in White Lake will also decide on liquor by the drink. The state-mandated language will read, “To permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters and convention centers.” Voters will mark either “For” or “Against.”

Because the request comes from the town, it does not require a petition of signatures. The initial request to White Lake’s commissioners came from Jake Womble, an owner along with Mollie Owen, and Dean and Jenna Hilton in the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach renovation project.

