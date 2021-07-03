Summer Series: Battleship North Carolina remains majestic as ever, and a great day trip

SUMMER SERIES Wineries and White Lake are destination places for many outside Bladen County. But how about when we go places? Occasionally in a series, the Bladen Journal takes a look at summer day trips.

WILMINGTON — Majestic as ever.

She was in combat in the Pacific Theatre in World War II, carrying sailors and crew who grew up in America’s Great Depression. Their history in preserved with photographs, momentos, exhibits, and in the tales retold by the many who work at the Battleship North Carolina.

Just a short dry away in Wilmington, it remains a favorite day-trip destination. History is taught, and the views of the ship and surrounding Port City are breath-taking. There are hands-on opportunities as visitors walk the decks and hear her story from knowledgeable volunteers.

This is the most decorated U.S. battleship from World War II.

Over the holiday weekend, the Battleship hosts its first of three Raise The Flag events on Saturday and Sunday. Flags will be available for purchase, or one can be brought. A certificate of authenticity will be provided with the date it was flown and signed by the ship’s executive director. Local Scouts and veterans groups will help facilitate raising and folding the flags.

This is from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. each day. It happens again, at the same times daily, on Aug. 14-15 and Sept. 11-12.

Want to try on a helmet? Raise a flag? Tap your name using Morse code?

Yes, all can be done. Those are part of Battleship 101 that happens July 17, Aug. 14 and Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Battleship celebrates 60 years on the Cape Fear River this October. In accordance, there are a number of “6 for 60” guided tours available. These are only available at the ticket window for the Battleship; meaning, there are no advance internet sales. Also, on “6 for 60” weekends, there are no other guided tours available.

The “6 for 60” are specially designed tours, and they teach about the role of the ship during the war.

They’re scheduled July 10-11, Aug. 7-8 and Sept. 4-5. The times for all are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

But don’t get the idea everything happens on the weekend. Far from it.

The Battleship hosts groups throughout the week. Go to BattleshipNC.com to learn more about adventures that can be set up for school groups of any type, including homeschoolers; summer camps; and tours of the decks, depending on participants’ abilities to move about.

