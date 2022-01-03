Coronavirus: Vaccination, testing updates

KEY LOCATIONS • Bladen County Hospital: 501 S. Poplar St. in Elizabethtown. • Bladen Kids’ Care: 300 E. McKay St., Suite A in Elizabethtown. • Bladen Kids’ Care: Express Care at Bladen Medical Associates, 107 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown. • Bladen County Health Department: 300 Mercer Mill Road in Elizabethtown. • UNC Health Southeastern: 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton. • UNC Health Southeastern Drive-Thru Lab, 202 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The hospital here is filled to capacity. And its changed its visitor policies.

Much of the same is going on in neighboring counties.

Health officials are urging vaccination and caution as COVID-19 positive tests are increasing. Through Monday, Bladen County had recorded 257 positive tests in just the last seven days, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The county is considered in the worst category — high — for community transmission by the CDC.

According to Monday afternoon’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services, 2,722 people are hospitalized statewide. DHHS says in adjacent counties, Cumberland has logged 2,391 positive tests the last seven days, Robeson 1,088, Pender 411, Sampson 326 and Columbus 256.

Here’s five to know on what is happening.

Vaccinations

• Bladen County Hospital: For people ages 12 and up, main lobby, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost to patients, but if a patient has insurance, the hospital will bill the insurance. The patient will not be responsible for any costs. For children ages 5-11, Bladen Kids’ Care is also taking appointments for this vaccine, but only by calling the clinic directly. The pediatrician’s office is not accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. Parents can schedule an appointment by calling the clinic directly at 910-862-5500. There will be a charge for an office visit.

• Bladen County Health Department: Offers vaccine Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Moderna and Pfizer are given at different times. For appointments call 910-872-6291. Walk-ins will be taken after those with appointments and if vaccine available.

• UNC Health Southeastern: Available at primary care clinics. Vaccines are available for ages 5 and over; boosters for ages 16 and over. No cost to patient. More information is at srmc.org/care-treatment/primary-care/.

Testing

• Bladen County Hospital: Information unavailable, but expected to be added. Check back for an update.

• Bladen County Health Department: Optum Serve provides drive-thru testing Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Located beside the Health Department (see white tents). No out of pocket cost to individuals; rapid and PCR testing. Rapid testing is taking longer due to increased demand. Strong winds, rain or extreme cold may affect the hours of operation. Due to increased demand the wait may be long.

• UNC Health Southeastern: No out-of-pocket cost for patient; bill insurance if applicable. Antigen and PCR testing by physician referral at Drive-Thru Lab, 202 W. 27th Street, Lumberton, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Antigen test results are available same day via MyChart. PCR test results are available 24-48 hours after collection via MyChart. Rapid and PCR testing at Primary Care and Urgent Care centers for patients who have symptoms or exposures. For hours of operation, go to srmc.org/locations/.

Hospital beds

• Bladen County Hospital: According to Stephen Fife, the president and chief financial officer, the hospital is currently at capacity, but patients should still seek care in the Emergency Department for emergent situations, or the Express Care for non-emergent care. The Express Care at Bladen Medical Associates is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• UNC Health Southeastern: Reaching 100 percent capacity on the inpatient side of the hospital. Most people do not need to seek Emergency Department treatment following a positive COVID-19 test; however, those that need the ED for any type of medical emergency or if requiring inpatient care, the hospital is available to assist.

Site rules

• Bladen County Hospital: Updated its visitor policy on Monday. Go here for more information.

• Bladen County Health Department: Requests mask worn indoors as per CDC and state DHHS recommendations.

• UNC Health Southeastern: Two vaccinated visitors per patient for general hospital patients. More details are on the website at srmc.org. Also, visitors are required to wear a surgical grade face mask, which will be provided if necessary, instead of cloth masks or face coverings while inside UNC Health Southeastern facilities. The mask must be worn correctly, covering nose and mouth, with the metal nose piece conforming to the bridge of the nose.

Recommendations

• Bladen County Hospital: Patients should still seek care in the Emergency Department for emergent situations, or the Express Care for non-emergent care. The Express Care at Bladen Medical Associates is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Bladen County Health Department: Director Dr. Terri Duncan says, “Vaccine, masks and social distancing, and handwashing continue to be effective tools in the covid response. For the next few weeks, anticipate cases and hospitalizations to rise. Consider your outings and limit exposure. Please be patient with Optum Serve, Health Department Staff, EMS, Hospital and all healthcare providers. The need is great, limited staff are working in difficult situations.”

• UNC Health Southeastern: Follow the three W’s. Wait six feet apart, wear a mask (surgical mask is recommended over cloth mask) and wash your hands. Get vaccinated, including a booster, to reduce likelihood of severe illness and hospitalization.

