Winter: County awakens to icy-cold Sunday morning, with snow reported by NWS at airport

WHITE OAK — Steps were slick. Icicles hung where they could, from the vegetation to the metals.

Bladen County awakened to an icy-cold Sunday morning, grateful for dodging the worst of a winter storm that dumped a double-digit inch count of snow in the North Carolina mountains yet immersed things here in a tip-toeing day of deciding what was frozen where.

Elevated road surfaces were a concern, but overall, the freezing rain that coated the county in the morning hours was making more of a glaze and glisten.

Light snow was reported about 10 a.m. at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field by the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office. Temperature was 32 degrees, though the forecast high was expected to climb to 50. The precipitation was expected to give way back to freezing rain and rain as the morning progressed.

The overnight low Sunday to Monday was expected to be 36 degrees, which would help in the prevention of black ice. The forecast for Monday is sunny and 48 degrees for a high.

By Wednesday the county could see close to 60 degrees. The NWS has a chance of “rain and snow” in the forecast on Friday.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.