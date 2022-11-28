Elizabethtown holds Christmas parade and tree-lighting ceremony

ELIZABETHTOWN — The air was buzzing at the Elizabethtown Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony on Sunday as hundreds gathered in the downtown area of the county seat to welcome Santa Claus and the Christmas season.

The parade began at 4 p.m. and lasted around 45 minutes as local businesses, government officials from the city and county, and other organizations walked, marched, or rode in the parade.

Santa arrived at the end of the parade, followed by a candlelight walk to the Courthouse for the tree-lighting. The parade took place an hour later than usual to allow everyone to attend the tree-lighting ceremony at dusk.

Mayor Campbell addressed the crowd with her usual cheerful spirit. She urged attendees to shop locally during the holiday season to support Bladen County entrepreneurs and the local economy. Mayor Campbell thanked everyone who attended and asserted that this year’s parade was one of the best in the town’s storied history.

Based on this year’s parade theme of “Christmas Past, Present, and Future,” the trophy for Best Float was presented to Camp Clearwater during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Organizers for the event said that this year’s festivities had the highest attendance in the past four years, and they hope to continue that trend in the future. Candlelight caroling took place after the ceremony and organizers also hope to do it again next year.