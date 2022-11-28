LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department has obtained warrants for Jarod Denzel Lowery in connection to the Walmart shooting on Friday. The victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

Lowery is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, discharging firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Lumberton Police, Lowery is 26, five feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs around 130-160 pounds. His address is listed on the report as 2651 Gavintown Road.

According to a statement from Lumber Police on Nov. 25, officers were dispatched to reports of gun shots fired inside the Walmart Super Center.

As the store was evacuated, officers entered the building attempting to locate the shooter and any victims. After searching the building, officers did not locate the shooter or any victims.

Surveillance video shows the shooter fleeing the store during the evacuation.

Within a few minutes the police department was alerted that a person had arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening.

The victim’s name has not been released.

According to a statement released to local media, police stated that this appeared to be an isolated incident between two individuals who are familiar with each other.

Lumberton Police said, as of noon Monday, the department is not aware of any other customers or employees suffering injuries as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information on Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

