ELIZABETHTOWN — Beta Club members from Clarkton School of Discovery have adopted 75 “angels” from the Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project.

Under the guidance of their club advisor, Elizabeth Priest, and the support of their families, Clarkton’s Beta students are going above and beyond a Beta’s call to serve. “I am so proud of these students,” said Priest. “When the ‘angels’ arrived, the students were so excited and because so many opted to shop for more than one child, we had to request additional angels from DSS.”

This was an eye-opening experience for the students, especially those who haven’t previously participated in the Angel Tree Project. “It was humbling,” shared CSD student, Jamiya Peterson, when describing her shopping trip. “The experience emphasized how fortunate we are.” Her sentiments were echoed by all, as other Beta Club members remarked how seemingly “simple” the Christmas wishes were compared to their own. Liberty Osbourne’s enthusiasm for the project inspired her older brothers to participate. “I was shopping for a three-year-old boy who wanted 1 Tonka Truck, just 1,” Liberty shared. “My brothers and I remember playing with Tonka Trucks when we were little, so they decided to help and each bought a truck. I am so excited for this kid to wake up Christmas morning and find he has three trucks!”

For 8th grader, Yurisa Lopez, this year’s Beta service project is personal. “Last year it was me,” shared Lopez. “It was my name and my Christmas wish on the tree.” Lopez was with her foster family for eight months last year, and it changed her perspective. Lopez asked for a new book last year and was given The Polar Express. This year she is paying it forward and gifting the book to her Angel Tree child, but perhaps the greatest gift her adopted Angel will receive this year is the note Lopez included, wishing the child a Merry Christmas and letting them know they aren’t alone this holiday season.

The Angel Tree Project is a heartwarming experience, an opportunity to help a child enjoy Christmas. The Clarkton School of Discovery’s Beta Club members have certainly begun to understand the true meaning of Christmas.