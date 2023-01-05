ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the year for regular business on Tuesday to accommodate the holiday.

The meeting began with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the recognition of the outgoing chairperson, Ray Britt. Rodney Hester, new Board of Commissioners chairperson, thanked Britt for helping to ease his transition into the role and presented him with a plaque in recognition of his service to Bladen County.

“It’s been an honor to serve… and I appreciate it very much,” Britt said to his fellow Commissioners.

County Manager Greg Martin will be looking into concerns raised by Dr. Ophelia Munn Goins about water pressure issues and the effect it could have on East Arcadia firefighters.

Commissioner Cameron McGill chose to revisit a past issue of sound ordinances in the county, saying “something really needs to be done.”

After a brief discussion, the Commissioners agreed that Martin would check with the various Bladen County towns and inquire whether their law enforcement would help enforce the noise ordinances.

The Board then welcomed Benny Lennon with Bladen County Schools to discuss the NC Education Lottery Public School Building Capital Fund Application in the amount of $118,943. The application was approved quickly and unanimously following a swift motion to approve from Chairman Peterson.

A motion by Commissioner Peterson to replace the two outgoing advisory members on the Aging Advisory Board passed unanimously.