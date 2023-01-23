THIS WEEK IN BLADEN COUNTY HISTORY

Five Years Ago: Clouds filled with moisture hovered over Bladen County and the entire region on Wednesday, but the expected precipitation fell short of the expected winter weather mix predicted by most meteorologists.

Shortly after midday, rain fell throughout the county as temperatures remained above the freezing mark. But as those temperatures began to fall after dark, areas west of Bladen County began to see snow — though most areas east of Interstate 95 would receive only an inch or two.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for Bladen County on Wednesday, but that advisory expired at 10 p.m. despite temps falling into the upper teens overnight. (From the Fri. 19 2018 edition of the Bladen Journal)

One Year Ago: Five schools, two nursing homes and a jail in Bladen County are now listed on the state report for clusters and outbreaks.

And just what impact the omicron variant of COVID-19 is having is anyone’s guess with vast differences in reporting.

The Bladen County Health Department on Wednesday released information saying there are 962 active cases in the county. On the same day, the CDC website listed 482. That’s a difference equal to 1.6 percent of the county population. (From the Fri. 21 2022 edition of the Bladen Journal)

Source: Bladen Journal Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

On Jan. 20, 1840, North Carolina’s first public school opened in Rockingham County.

The Common Law of 1839 authorized counties to hold elections in which voters might vote for or against taxes for public schools. During the elections in late 1839, 61 of the 68 counties that were then in existence voted to support school taxes. The remaining seven counties soon followed course. By 1846 every county had at least one public school.

Notice of the opening of the Rockingham school first appeared on February 1, 1840, in the Greensborough Patriot and was reprinted the same month in the Raleigh Standard. The story did not specify the location of the school, but it did indicate that the county had been divided up into districts with more schools to be constructed shortly.

Tradition holds that the first school was located in what is now the Williamsburg community in the southeastern part of Rockingham County.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On Jan. 19, 2005, the American Cancer Society reported that cancer had passed heart disease as the top killer of Americans age 85 and younger.

On Jan. 20, 1964, Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”

On Jan. 20, 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

On Jan. 21, 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.

On Jan. 21, 1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.

Source: The Associated Press