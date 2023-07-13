The following individuals have been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics and Community Impact Unit during the week of July 2nd, 2023:

1. Charles Shipman, of Bladenboro, was reportedly taken into custody for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon

2. Bronson Brisson, of Bladenboro, was reportedly arrested for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of Schedule I controlled substances, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purposes of keeping/selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia

3. According to authorities, Latashia Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. She was previously listed as “wanted” on drug charges in a Facebook post by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office that was made on May 30 of this year.