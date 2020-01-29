CERRO GORDO — East Bladen had no trouble defeating host West Columbus 66-21 on Tuesday night in girls high school basketball.

The Lady Eagles have won eight straight since a three-game skid bridging December and January. East Bladen is 11-1 in the Three Rivers Conferece, one game behind unbeaten St. Pauls, and 17-3 overall heading to Fairmont on Friday.

West Columbus exited 1-10 and 1-16, respectively. The Lady Vikings trailed by 40 at halftime.

Sophomores Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald led the guests with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Seniors Patience Ward and Abbie Cross added nine and eight points, respectively. Junior Aaniyah Jackson and freshman Anna Grey Heustess each scored seven.

McDonald had six assists and Mitchell five; junior Sara Gargala and senior Lorna Mendell each had five rebounds.

Haley Brown led the Lady Vikings with 10 points.

Abbie Cross https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_14-abbie-cross-1.jpg Abbie Cross

