Murchison runs 5.05 in the 40 on NFL Combine Saturday

The Associated Press - The Associated Press - The Associated Press - The Associated Press - - The Associated Press - - The Associated Press N.C. State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday. His best time was 5.05 seconds. - -

In snowy cold Indianapolis, Larrell Murchison has made his case for NFL scouts.

The annual NFL Combine lasted the better part of a week, and Murchison and the defensive linemen had their on-field testing Saturday. He was in the weight room Friday with an impressive performance, and earlier in the week went through measurements, testing and meetings.

The NFL Draft is April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Murchison played for head coach Robby Priest at East Bladen High School. He went on to graduate from Louisburg College and N.C. State University.

He signed with EnterSports Management in January.

Arguably his highlight moment was the bench press test. Prospects lift 225 pounds as many times as they can, and Murchison did 29 reps. That was fifth-most among defensive lineman, and 11th-best of all players at the combine.

Among the D-linemen, Murchison was only behind Ohio State’s DaVon Hamilton (33), Nebraska’s Khalil Davis (32), Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes (32) and Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike (31). Florida’s Jabari Zuniga also did 29.

Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti was the best performer with 44, followed by Indiana’s Simon Stepaniak (37) and Clemson’s John Simpson (34). Oregon’s Jake Hanson (33), Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland (30) and Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson (30) were the only other players ahead of Murchison. Stepaniak, Simpson, Hanson and Cleveland are offensive linemen, and Hudson is a linebacker. Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips matched Murchison’s 29.

In the on-field action Saturday, Murchison ran a 5.05-second 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 29 inches, his broad jump 118 inches. He was timed in 7.89 seconds in the three cones drill, and in 4.51 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.

Murchison’s 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump was 10th-best of defensive linemen, and his 20-yard shuttle was 12th-best.

Murchison was measured with a 6-foot-2 frame at 297 pounds when he arrived. He began the combine with a prospect grade of 5.97, according to NFL.com. That means its analysis places him as a backup or special teams player in the NFL, which is the 5.8 to 5.9 grading range.

Close to that range is 5.5 to 5.6, a chance to make the end of the roster or practice squad; 6.0, developmental traits-based prospect; 6.1 to 6.2, good backup who could become a starter; 6.3 to 6.4, will be starter within first two seasons; 6.5, boom or bust prospect; 6.7 to 6.8, year one quality starter; 7.0 to 7.1, Pro Bowl talent; 7.3 to 7.5, perennial all-pro; and 8.0, perfect prospect.

Murchison, according to published reports, was shown interest during “interview day” on Thursday by the Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Saints. He also talked informally with the Cowboys, Sports Illustrated reported.

The Associated Press https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-2-030320.jpg The Associated Press The Associated Press https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-3-030320.jpg The Associated Press The Associated Press https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-4-030320.jpg The Associated Press The Associated Press https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-5-030320.jpg The Associated Press The Associated Press https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-6-030320.jpg The Associated Press The Associated Press

N.C. State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday. His best time was 5.05 seconds. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-1-030320.jpg The Associated Press

N.C. State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday. His best time was 5.05 seconds.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.