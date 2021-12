WHITEVILLE — West Bladen lost at Whiteville 50-38 in nonconference girls high school basketball on Monday evening.

The Lady Knights were led by sophomore Mallory Bryan’s 14 points and eight from sophomore Brookee’ Singletary. Whiteville’s Trinity Smith led all scorers with 15.

West Bladen is 3-2 and the host for Lakewood on Wednesday, and the guest of East Columbus on Friday. Whiteville is 3-1.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.