West Bladen denied in overtime

BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to Fairmont 62-60 in overtime of a SAC-7 boys high school basketball game Wednesday night.

West Bladen has lost three in a row, seven of eight, is 1-6 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, 8-10 overall, and tonight hosts Red Springs. Fairmont, which swept the season series, exited 4-0 in the league and 6-6 overall.

Regulation ended 55-55. The home team had led 16-3 after a quarter and 33-22 at halftime; the third quarter ended 46-46.

Leading scorers for the Knights were sophomore Malachi Allen with 12, sophomore Landon Stanley 10, freshman Chase Williams nine, and eight each for senior Javonta Matthews and freshman Hezekiah Adams. Senior Josiah Brown had the only overtime field goal and Matthews and senior Keshawn Ballard made free throws.

For Fairmont, Gabriel Washington scored 14, Cameron Sweat 10 and Walker Chavis eight. Sweat, Washington and Ty’rus Morris scored in overtime.

