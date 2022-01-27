N.C. State turned back by Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — N.C. State gave up 15 points in a row during the second half and lost at Notre Dame 73-65 on Wednesday night.

Nate Laszewski scored 18 points, including eight straight when the Irish took the lead for good.

Laszewski made four 3-pointers and had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. Dane Goodwin also had four 3-pointers — his final one putting Notre Dame (13-6, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead by nine with 55 seconds left — and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Blake Wesley added 15 points and Prentiss Hubb 11 with five assists.

Dereon Seabron had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems added 14 points and Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes 10 each.

After N.C. State scored five points to break a halftime tie, Notre Dame got the next 15 over three minutes and led 45-35 with 14 minutes remaining, the first double-digit lead of the game. Laszewski scored the first eight points in the run and 11 total.

A Morsell 3-pointer got State within three midway through the half but Goodwin started a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer and the Wolfpack didn’t get that close again.

Notre Dame shot 39 percent, making 11 of 28 3-point tries and had a 20-9 edge in points off turnovers. N.C. State shot 43 percent with six 3-pointers.

The first half had eight lead changes and ended at 30-all.

N.C. State plays at Carolina on Saturday while Notre Dame, which has won three straight and nine of its last 10 games, will be home against Virginia.

This story authored by The Associated Press.