Padilla gives West Bladen

non-conference soccer win

HOBBTON — The visiting Knights gifted Hobbton a pair of early runs, then finally got the offense cranked up late to rally for a 3-2 non-conference win on Thursday.

The Wildcats plated their two runs in the home half of the second inning, thanks in part to West Bladen errors that put the first two hitters on base.

Things went quiet over the next four innings. But in the top of the seventh, the Knights got cooking.

A walk to Hunter Elks and a double by Josh Russ put Knights at second and third. A wild pitch brought Elks home and a walk to Jahmar Richardson put runners at the corners.

Bryce Fuller rapped a fielder’s choice that sent Russ home to knot the game and Richardson managed to get safely into second — then brazenly stole third and came home on an error to give West Bladen a 3-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hobbton put a runner on with one out, but Devon Strange fanned the next two hitters to end the game.

The Knights recorded just three hits in the victory — the double by Russ and singles by Elks and Alex Strange.

On the hill, Garrison Carr started and went five innings, giving up four hits, two walks and striking out five. Strange finished up and earned the win for the Knights, giving up just two walks and striking out four over the two innings.

West Bladen improved to 4-3 overall.

SOCCER

In Dublin on Thursday, the Lady Knights controlled much of the match with visiting East Columbus but couldn’t get a score until the second half for a 1-0 non-conference win.

Kaden Thurman found Eliana Padilla with a pass and Padilla ripped home a shot to give West Bladen the only goal it needed.

Briana Carranza and Hannah Hester each played a half in goal for the Lady Knights to combine on the shutout.

West Bladen improved to 1-1 overall with the victory.

SOFTBALL

Visiting Hoke County used a four-run first inning and a five-run fifth frame en route to a 12-4 non-conference win over the Lady Knights on Thursday.

The Lady Bucks bunched five hits together to open the game with a 4-0 lead, then added a run in the second thanks to a pair of West Bladen errors to extend the lead to 5-0.

After a scoreless third inning, Madison Taylor and Jessalynn Vendrick each singled in the fourth ahead of an RBI single by Kaitlynn Brisson and an RBI single by Gracie Faircloth to cut the deficit to 5-2. Moments later, Brisson scored on a passed ball to pull the Lady Knights within 5-3.

But the Lady Bucks erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth behind a trio of walks and two hits to open a 10-3 advantage. The visitors added two more runs in the sixth for a 12-3 lead.

In the home half of the seventh, Mackenzie Singletary reached on an error and, after a passed ball, Vendrick laced an RBI single to give West Bladen its final run.

Faircloth started in the circle for the Lady Knights, working three innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out one. Taylor relieved and went 3.2 innings, giving up three runs on two hits, and Kylie Durden finished up, giving up four runs on three walks and a hit.

At the plate, Vendrick was 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI; Taylor was 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Brisson had an RBI.

The Lady Knights fell to 2-5 overall.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.