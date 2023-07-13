West Bladen v. West Columbus

BLADENBORO — The three-game series between West Bladen and West Columbus has been called off after one game because both teams lack the required depth to participate in the American Legion State tournament. West Bladen finished their season with an overall record of 5-6. West Columbus defeated West Bladen for 10-4 victory in game one on Tuesday night before the rest of the series was canceled on Wednesday.

Bladen County v. Brunswick County

OCEAN ISLE BEACH — Brunswick County defeated Bladen County for an 18-3 victory in the Dixie Boys State Tournament on Tuesday in an elimination game. Bladen County was coming off a 14-11 win against Boger City on Monday before facing Brunswick. They had to claw back from a 10-5 deficit in order to get past Boger City.

Claxton Tatum led the way for the Bladen County lineup with a 2-for-3 performance and he finished the day with 3 RBIs. Devan Stanley also finished 2-for-3 at the plate and batted in two runs for an impressive day in the batter’s box.

Bladen County was in need of the same magic against Brunswick but unfortunately, they couldn’t replicate the same performance they had a day prior. Bladen County’s starting pitcher was forced to come out due to injury in the early stages of the game and the Brunswick County lineup took full advantage of their opponents’ lack of depth in the bullpen.

Bladen’s Delton Murdock drove in a run, while his teammates Cole Brisson and Luke Bryant both slapped singles in their team’s loss on Tuesday.