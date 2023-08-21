WEST BLADEN

BLADENBORO-The West Bladen Knights defeated the Heide Trask Titans for a 5-1 victory on Thursday evening in a non-conference match-up. West Bladen senior Darwin Garcia and freshmen Alejandro Lopez Sandoval both combined for four goals to get past the Titans. Sophomore Johan Bryan scored the other goal for the Knights by slotting home a penalty kick in the first half.

Senior Ricardo Rodriguez Gonzalez, junior Keyvn De La Cruz, and Bryan were all credited with an assist apiece. Heide Trask junior Oliver Rivera blasted in the Titans only goal in the second half from an assist by sophomore Trace Jordan. The Knights secure their first victory of the season as they now move to 1-1 and they will take on the Purnell Swett Rams away from home on Monday.

EAST BLADEN

ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Eagles defeated the South Brunswick Cougars for a 1-nil victory on Thursday in a non-conference match-up. The Eagles were held scoreless in the first half despite controlling possession and creating the best chances to break the deadlock. Head coach Jay Raynor made adjustments to his formation in the second half and it allowed his attacking players to play more freely.

The ref whistled for a foul on the Titans end of the field and the hosts were just 25 yards out from their opponents goal. Junior Gabril Algozy stood over the direct free-kick before placing the ball into the net to make the score 1-nil. The Titans had a chance to tie the game after being awarded a penalty kick halfway through the second half. East Bladen junior keeper Fernando Rebollar stood tall on his goal line and used a strong hand to parry the penalty shot away to keep the game at 1-nil.

East Bladen secured their first win of the season as they moved to 1-1 and they will take on Rosewood at home for their next game this Monday.