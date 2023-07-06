One of the best parts of the Fourth of July weekend is the availability of all of the local goods that Bladen County has to offer.

As residents and visitors alike walk the streets in Elizabethtown, they are greeted by local entrepreneurs selling their merchandise at discounted rates. A much-anticipated tradition, the Downtown Elizabethtown Sidewalk Sale is a way for potential customers to find the businesses that keep Bladen County proud to shop locally. Businesses who participate report that, even if passersby don’t stop to make a purchase in the moment, it draws their attention to the store and may entice them to return at a later time.

Simply put, the Sidewalk Sale is good advertising! The increase in shoppers and the word-of-mouth generated by the sales usually leads to a boost in overall sales for participating businesses each year.

The annual White Lake firework show draws customers to Elizabethtown, who come to shop, eat, and explore while they take a rest from all of the fun in the water. The support from visitors and residents is something business owners hope continues in the final days of the sale.

Leinwand’s started the tradition of the sidewalk sale, and through the collaborative efforts of other local entrepreneurs, the event has grown into a massive event that includes creative and attractive displays of merchandise, exclusive sales and deals, and excellent customer service with a side of southern hospitality.

The Sidewalk Sale also highlights the charm and history of Downtown Elizabethtown. The array of unique businesses, as well as the signs explaining the history of the area, allow for a pleasant experience. The Sidewalk Sale is a perfect opportunity for both visitors and residents to discover local businesses they may have never heard of, as well as experience the small-town charm Elizabethtown is known for.

The Sidewalk Sale continues through the end of the week, so travelers and residents alike still have the opportunity to take advantage of the deals and experience the tradition firsthand. As with many things in Elizabethtown, the Sidewalk Sale demonstrates Bladen County’s passion for local businesses and supporting the entrepreneurs who bring so much to the community.