FAYETTEVILLE — Columbus County Elite’s U14 and U15 teams reigned victorious in the NTBA Summer Jam Basketball tournament over the weekend. The Elites took on other squads around the Southeast NC region. The Elites U14 team defeated the Platform for a 60-32 victory in their title game and the Elites U15 team defeated the East Coast All-Stars for 64-27 victory in the championship game.

There were six Bladen County natives involved in lifting the trophy this past weekend. Bladen County natives Tylik McCall, Kendall Lesane, Sayvion Covington, and JaQuan Lesane represented the Elies U14 squad and helped them conquer the competition. Bladen County natives Dre Covington and Keyshawn Kemp represented the Elites U15 team in their run to the title.