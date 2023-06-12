BLADEN COUNTY — Bladen County had eight of its best soccer players selected for the 2023 NC Soccer Coaches Association All-Region team in Region 5. Senior forward Lainey Autry was the sole representative from West Bladen to be selected for the All-Region team. Senior center-midfielder Acee Campbell, junior center-midfielder Heidi Rebollar, junior right-back Molly Evans, junior goalkeeper Reese Hester, junior center-back Zoe Smith, sophomore forward Jackie Medina-Leal, and freshmen midfielder Gabby Rebollar were selected from East Bladen.

Autry did it all for the Lady Knights last season and her abilities in front of goal have earned her spot on the All-Region team. Her athleticism set her apart and she could even put in a shift between the posts when needed. Autry finished the year with 17 goals, 4 assists and she recorded 87 steals.

Heidi Rebollar was also named to the 2023 NCSCA 2A All-State Team for a stellar season on the pitch. Heidi Rebollar’s ability to play from box to box allowed her to be a constant threat for the Lady Eagles on the counter-attack. She was able to let her creativity show on the offensive end with Campbell alongside her in the midfield to create a perfect balance.

Evans was just as good offensively as she was defensively and her high work-rate down the right flank gave the Lady Eagles a spark. Smith played as sweeping center-back and she cleaned up an unwarranted threat to the Lady Eagles backline. Smith and Evans were an integral part of their team’s 13 shutouts this season.

Hester was the Lady Eagles’ last line of defense and she stood fearless inside of goal to get her a 15-4-1 record as a starter. She posted seven saves in a 1-nil victory over Lumberton in the early stages of the season and she posted 12 saves in the playoff finale.

Medina-Leal was one of the many attacking threats the Lady Eagles had at their disposal and her hunger to compete earned her spot on the All-Region team. Gabby Rebollar was a swiss-army knife for the Lady Eagles with the ability to play in the midfield or as an attacking wing-back. She wasn’t shy when taking on her defenders 1v1 and she wasn’t scared to step up for penalty kicks either.